Courage of bereaved mum applauded at charity event

A Scarborough mum who lost her daughter to a brain tumour at the age of 14 has been praised for her commitment to help other families.

Heather Othick was among guests invited to a reception at Westminster to mark the 10th anniversary of the charity Brain Tumour Research and to celebrate a decade of collaboration and achievement.

Heather’s daughter Ellie Othick-Bowmaker was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour aged 11 in 2007.

She touched so many hearts when she recorded a song called ‘Butterfly’s Wings’ with her songwriter uncle, which she devoted to Brain Tumour Research’s Founding Member Charity, Ali’s Dream. It contributed more than £9,200 to research into childhood brain tumours. Overall Ellie raised more than £25,000 in the three years before she passed away on Valentine’s Day 2010.

After losing her daughter, Heather set up Ellie’s Fund, which became a Member Charity of Brain Tumour Research. The charity is now supporting the work of Brain Tumour Research and Support Across Yorkshire.

Along with her younger daughter, Phoebe, 13, Heather attended the reception held at Speaker’s House, by kind permission of the Rt Hon John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons.

Heather said: “We were delighted to be invited to this event to celebrate 10 years since the launch of Brain Tumour Research.

“It was a lovely occasion and great to meet up with so many people from the brain tumour community who have played a role in transforming research into brain tumours over the last decade or more.”

Brain Tumour Research chief executive Sue Farrington Smith MBE said: “We have met so many astonishing, powerful, helpful, angry, devastated, yet determined people. Determined to join us in helping to fund the fight and find a cure for this devastating disease.

“We want to thank Heather and her family, each and every one of you, and also all of those we are yet to meet. We are inspired by all of you. We wouldn’t be here without you. And we are here for you.

“The next decade is set to see huge advances in our quest to improve outcomes for patients and their families and we hope everyone will stay with us as we continue our work to improve treatments and, ultimately, find a cure for brain tumours.”