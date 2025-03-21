Covid lockdown five years on: 15 photos looking back at Scarborough's deserted streets at start of pandemic

By Dominic Brown
Published 21st Mar 2025, 13:28 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 13:34 BST
On Sunday, March 23, the country will mark five years since the start of the first Covid lockdown.

Back in March 2020, the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson told everyone in the UK to stay at home to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus and protect the NHS.

Schools and businesses closed their doors as cities, towns and villages became deserted.

Here are 15 photos looking back at very quiet scenes in Scarborough five years ago.

A deserted Scarborough in April 2020

1. Lockdown

A deserted Scarborough in April 2020 Photo: James Hardisty

Scarborough's South Bay in May 2020

2. Lockdown

Scarborough's South Bay in May 2020 Photo: Tony Johnson

A very quiet Scarborough beach in May 2020

3. Lockdown

A very quiet Scarborough beach in May 2020 Photo: James Hardisty

A deserted Robin Hood's Bay on Easter Saturday, April 2020

4. Lockdown

A deserted Robin Hood's Bay on Easter Saturday, April 2020 Photo: James Hardisty

