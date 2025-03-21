Covid lockdown five years on: 15 photos looking back at Scarborough's deserted streets at start of pandemic

Back in March 2020, the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson told everyone in the UK to stay at home to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus and protect the NHS.
Schools and businesses closed their doors as cities, towns and villages became deserted.
Here are 15 photos looking back at very quiet scenes in Scarborough five years ago.
