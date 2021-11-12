Craig digs in to raise money for the Royal British Legion in Scarborough

Craig in the trench

Craig Henderson, 40, will spend four nights sleeping in a specially dug foxhole (or slip-trench) at St Martin-on-the-Hill in Scarborough.

Craig has dug the foxhole himself to replicate conditions faced by servicemen during World War Two and he has done it while wearing authentic army uniform.

Craig hopes that his endeavours will highlight the plight of war veterans and raise money for The Royal British Legion.

Craig digging the trench

Craig said: " I'm doing it because I want to know what it was like to be one of the chaps in World War Two and get a feel for what it was like sleeping in them, but obviously there will be no bombs or shells going off.

"I suffer from anxiety and I wanted to raise awareness that even though you may suffer from anxiety and depression, it doesn't stop you from doing things."

If you would like to donate then sponsor forms are available in the church or via the St Saviours website (St Martin's sister church)

Craig at the entrance to the churchyard

Craig will spend four nights sleeping in the trench which is roughly 6 inches deep