Crash warning over condition of roads in North Yorkshire region

The poor condition of hundreds of miles of North Yorkshire roads could leave drivers, bikers and cyclists facing “devastating crashes”, figures suggest.

The charity Brake is joining calls by other organisations for a significant boost to maintenance funding to help people stay safe and avert potentially costly repairs.

Department for Transport figures show that 13% of North Yorkshire’s council-run roads – around 729 miles – were likely to have considerable deterioration in 2018-19.

They include 21% of unclassified roads, around 606 miles – 3% of A roads and motorways, and 5% of B and C roads.

Roads that are likely to show considerable deterioration are categorised as “poor”, and may need maintenance within the next 12 months.

Councils use human inspection or scanning machines to assess the state of a road’s surface, although the exact technique can vary between local authorities.

The Conservative Party recently vowed to spend £25 billion on England’s roads, with 14 major routes earmarked for improvements.

But David Renard, the Local Government Association’s transport spokesman, said the Government spends 43 times more per mile on maintaining national roads than council-controlled ones, which make up 97% of the network.

He added: “With councils facing a £9 billion local roads repair backlog, we also need to see the Government’s investment in national roads matched by at least the same investment in local roads.”

Nicholas Lyes, head of roads policy at the RAC, said a driver today is twice as likely to suffer a breakdown as a result of a pothole than in 2006.

Roads minister Baroness Vere said travelling on poor road surfaces is “not only frustrating but also incredibly hazardous”.

She added: “That is why we are providing councils with more than £6.6 billion between 2015 and 2020 to help them repair damaged roads, and why we are also looking at innovative ways to help tackle this problem.”