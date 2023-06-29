Crew on ill-fated trawler Njord which sank after capsizing 'weren't wearing lifejackets'

Seven fishermen on board the Njord, skippered by Danny Normandale from Scarborough, were rescued uninjured.

However, an eighth crewmember "succumbed to the effects of immersion in cold water" and drowned, the summary issued by the Marine Accident Investigation Board said.

A rescue operation was launched after the alarm was raised on March 6 2022.

The trawler Njord

The interim report said the stern trawler, which was 150 miles north-east of Peterhead, Scotland, capsized on calm seas, while processing a large haul of fish.

All eight climbed onto the upturned hull, but it sank before they could be rescued. None of the crew "were wearing personal flotation devices or immersion suits and all of them entered the water".

Three people were flown by helicopter to a hospital in Bergen , while the others were picked up by an oil industry offshore vessel.

The MAIB, a branch of the Department for Transport, says its role is "to contribute to safety at sea by determining the causes and circumstances of marine accidents and working with others to reduce the likelihood of such accidents recurring in the future."

The investigation considered "human factors affecting the crew’s decision-making, the operation of Njord and the effect of vessel modifications on stability".

A draft report is being prepared to send to stakeholders, including next of kin. A 30-day consultation period will then allow "involved parties to check the facts and analysis in the report, and put forward suggestions or corrections".

Since 2019 lifejackets have been mandatory at sea – unless there are other measures and a risk assessment in place.

