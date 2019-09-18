Cricket team granted permission to replace its ageing pavilion

One of Scarborough’s oldest cricket teams has been granted planning permission to replace its ageing pavilion.

Brompton Cricket Club was one of the founder members of the Scarborough Beckett League in the early 1900s and has been a mainstay in the league ever since.

It had submitted plans for a pavilion to Scarborough Council in July but the Health and Safety Executive objected as there was a gas pipe that is classed as a “major hazard” in the vicinity of the proposed building.

The plans were withdrawn and resubmitted with the pavilion moved away from the area of concern.

Scarborough Council planning officers have now approved the plans under delegated powers after no objections to the revised scheme were received.

The club’s current ground in Ings Lane in Brompton by Sawdon was built in the 1950s by members for the princely sum of £250.

The pavilion, however, has no disabled access, no showers and a kitchen that is too small for its current use.

The planning submission sent to the council by the club painted a bleak picture for users of the current pavilion.

It stated: ” There is no insulation of any kind in the building. There is no hot water, no heating and the electricity supply does not meet modern standards.

“The poor quality and condition of the existing building also mean that maintenance costs are high, which in turn impacts on the availability of club funds for other purposes and makes it more difficult to keep subscriptions at affordable levels.”

The club’s new, larger pavilion will meet England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) guidelines.