CU Scarborough students set off to Romania to deliver vital aid to vulnerable children and adults

Students from CU Scarborough are on their way to Romania to deliver vital aid to vulnerable children and adults.

A group of 14 students and three staff members, set off this morning to Oradea in western Romania with over 500kg of aid between them.

They will deliver vital resources for homeless projects, state orphanages, private orphanages, schools and traditional Roma communities during the seven-day visit.

The group’s journey can be followed by well-wishers at home through a Facebook group created especially for the trip ‘CU Scarborough Romania Fundraisers.’

The students all study courses in early years, health, counselling or primary education and will be able to develop their skills and gain valuable hands-on experience during their visit, as well as helping those most in need.

CU Scarborough tutor Claire Barwick said: “The annual Romania trip is a fantastic an insightful experience for our students, and it is excellent to see that many are returning for second and third time in 2019.

“The trip allows them to go back and assess the impact that their work and donations have made and build on what they have already done.

“It is also an opportunity for the students to develop their skills and gain new ones as they deliver aid to everyone from young orphans to elderly people receiving end of life care."

Items being given out by the students include toiletries, clothing and stationery, donated by other students and members of the public.

The £1,000 raised in donations before the trip will be used to buy perishable aid such as food and medicines locally, which in turn will support the local economy.