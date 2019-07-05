Cyclists to ride 153 miles from Blackpool to Scarborough to raise money for towns' lifeboats

Two cyclists are hoping for a strong westerly wind when they pedal to Scarborough this weekend.

Nick White, a crew member at Blackpool lifeboat station, and his best mate Chris Rhodes plan to set off tomorrow morning.

Their 153-mile journey will have sleepovers in Skipton and York before arriving at Scarborough lifeboat house at noon on Sunday – all being well.

They are collecting sponsorship and will split the proceeds between Scarborough and Blackpool lifeboats.

Nick knows Scarborough as, many years ago, he was a DJ at Kingfishers Swimming Club events at the Corner, where the Sands flats are today. Both Nick and Chris are keen swimmers.

“I love Scarborough and Yorkshire people are very nice”, he said, adding, controversially, that fish and chips are better in Scarborough than Blackpool. “The batter is better”, Nick maintains.

Workwise, Nick is a member of the beach patrol in Blackpool and Chris is a designer at British Aerospace.

Andy Volans, Scarborough RNLI’s lifeboat operations manager, said: “We are looking forward to greeting Nick and Chris after their marathon cross-country, coast-to-coast bike ride, which we hope will be puncture free."