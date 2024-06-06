Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eden Camp Modern History Museum is holding a special commemorative event this weekend (June 8 and 9) in honour of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Eden Camp invites the public to join in paying tribute to the heroes of history, commemorating the courage, sacrifice, and triumph of the Allied forces who stormed the beaches of Normandy.

This significant event in World War II history marked a turning point in the conflict, leading to the eventual surrender of Nazi Germany.

D-Day, which occurred on June 6, 1944, was the largest seaborne invasion in history.

A memorial painted onto a wall at Eden Camp of the last surviving member of the York Normandy Veterans Group, Ken Cooke, 98.

During the weekend, visitors can experience history first hand by walking through detailed exhibits that bring to life the pivotal moments of World War II and D-Day, exploring some of the artefacts involved in this important mission.

Re-enactors will be on site giving demonstration and talking about the weapons and equipment used by both sides during Operation Overlord, and the crucial role played by US Airborne troops, the inspiring story of Piper Bill Millin, who played his bagpipes on Gold Beach, one of the five beaches that were landed on during the invasion.

The Museum houses some unique artefacts that visitors will be able to see, including a Churchill Crocodile flamethrower tank which is under restoration, and one of the only surviving D-Day Map Plotting Machines, which played a crucial role in planning the landings.

Children can enrol in Eden Camp’s Ultra intelligence team, participate in a code cracker trail, and uncover the secret codeword to win a prize.

This event is a unique opportunity to delve into the history of D-Day, honour the brave soldiers who fought for freedom, and educate younger generations about the sacrifices made during World War II.

Tickets for this popular attraction are £17 for adults, £15 online, and children 5 to 16 are £14, or £13 online offering families and visitors to North Yorkshire an affordable and unforgettable day out.

Codenamed Operation Overlord, the Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy, France, with more than 156,000 troops from the United States, Great Britain, Canada, and other Allied nations.

This monumental operation involved meticulous planning and unparalleled bravery, ultimately leading to the liberation of Western Europe from Nazi occupation.