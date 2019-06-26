DAG celebrates 30th birthday with open event

Scarborough Disability Action Group (DAG) is celebrating its 30 years in operation with a special event.

The group will be marking the milestone with a community fun day covering physical, sensory and learning disabilities and mental health for all ages on Yorkshire Day (Thursday, August 1).

Local charities and community groups will highlight equipment, mobility products, transport, employment, education, health and social care, leisure activities, and services, with support groups and much more.

The group will be offering the opportunity to try adapted sports plus the chance to talk to local charities who offer support, guidance and information on a range of topics.

The Stephen Joseph Theatre will be providing some activities and Creative Day Services will provide a specially made performance on the day on too.

The aim of the day is to encourage people with disabilities to get out and about somewhere new and enjoy new experiences at the same time. You can also win a night stay in York Central Apartment in the grand raffle.

Ian Whitfield, chair of DAG, said: “The day is all about creating opportunities to try something new in a fun, safe and welcoming way.

“The range of displays gives a taste of what is available in Scarborough.

“We really want people with disabilities to be confident in going out within the community knowing they will find a warm welcome.

“We decided to hold the event on Yorkshire Day as it celebrates all that is good about Yorkshire, There are some many amazing charities and community groups in Yorkshire so why not bring them together and showcase how great the charities are.”

Tim Vasey, manager of DAG, said: “We are delighted to be hosting this event to celebrate 30 years as a charity and hope it raises awareness of the help that is available to anyone with a disability.

“A big thank you to Boyes Department Store and Making a difference locally through Proudfoot stores for the sponsorship for the event.”

Visit www.scarboroughdag.org.uk to find out morte about the work of Scarborough Disability Action Group.