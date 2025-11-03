Deacon Blue announce Scarborough Open Air Theatre date for summer 2026

Deacon Blue are set to light up summer 2026 as they bring their signature sound and electrifying live tour to Scarborough.

The Real Gone Kid and Dignity hitmakers will headline TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday July 10 as part of The Great Western Road Trip Rolls On tour.

It marks a welcome return for the band who performed a sold-out show at the venue in 2024.

Performing their biggest hits alongside songs from their latest album The Great Western Road, Deacon Blue will be joined on the night by special guests Lightning Seeds.

Tickets go on general sale via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com and ticketmaster.co.uk at 10am, Friday November 7.

Speaking about hitting the road, frontman Ricky Ross said: “Next summer we are taking the shows to some beautiful outdoor venues.

"We can’t wait to see you there and we promise to make every night very special.”

Celebrating 40 years since Ross and Dougie Vipond first formed the band, Deacon Blue’s Scarborough headline show will be a career-spanning night of hits including Chocolate Girl, Wages Day and Fergus Sings The Blues — alongside highlights from The Great Western Road, their most successful studio release in more than three decades, reaching Number 3 in the UK and topping the Scottish Album Chart.

Recorded at the Rockfield Studios, the album reunites Ross and guitarist Gregor Philp as producers, with engineer Matt Butler, who worked on Deacon Blue’s classic debut Raintown.

The record captures the band’s journey across four decades, reflecting on life, love and longevity.

With more than seven million albums sold, two UK Number One albums, and a songbook filled with heartfelt, singalong hits, Deacon Blue remain one of the UK’s most enduring and best-loved live acts.

Their headline show in Scarborough promises to be a celebration of their remarkable story – and a showcase of a band still creating, evolving, and connecting with fans new and old.

Joining them as special guests are Liverpudlian indie icons Lightning Seeds, the masterminds behind timeless favourites Pure and Lucky You.

Bursting on to the music scene in the late ’80s with their shimmering debut Cloudcuckooland, the band quickly became one of the UK’s most cherished indie-pop acts.

Led by songwriter and producer Ian Broudie, their catalogue spans era-defining hits like The Life of Riley, Sense, and Change.

Renowned for melodic brilliance and feel-good live shows, Lightning Seeds continue to delight fans across generations – the perfect addition to an unmissable night at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Deacon Blue join Alex James’ Britpop Classical, Paul Weller, James Arthur, Billy Ocean, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics, David Gray and American vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims among the first headline announcements for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2026.

Julian Murray, of Scarborough OAT promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “Summer 2026 is shaping up to be a season of hits on the Yorkshire coast.

“We’re delighted to be working with Deacon Blue again on what I am sure will be another incredible night with this band.

"Their show in 2024 was a phenomenal success so we look forward to doing it all over again, and this time joined by special guests Lightning Seeds who always create a brilliant atmosphere to deliver a great night.”