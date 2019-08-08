Deadline looming for businesses wanting to apply for grants from Scarborough Council

Businesses wanting to apply for Scarborough Borough Council’s Business Development Grant Scheme have until the end of the month to apply.

The grant scheme is open to businesses in the borough within the manufacturing, service, retail, tourism and hospitality sectors subject to meeting set criteria and the council’s priorities and objectives.

Business start-up grants of up to £1,000 and business expansion grants of up to £5,000 can be applied for.

The Business Development Grant Scheme re-launched on 1 April this year.

Applications are assessed by a panel on a quarterly basis. The deadline for grant applications to be assessed by the second panel meeting due to be held in September is Saturday August 31.

A Scarborough Council spokesman said: “All potential applicants must seek the services of a business advisor before submitting an application. Scarborough Jobmatch, which the council already works with, can offer this service.

“To contact an advisor people should email business.support@scarborough.gov.uk or telephone freephone 0800 0830 402.”

More details about the scheme and the full eligibility criteria can be found at www.scarborough.gov.uk/businessgrants