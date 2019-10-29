Decision is made on whether The Farrier pub at Cayton can expand

A village pub has been granted permission to expand despite objections from its local parish council.

Suzie Bushby applied to Scarborough Council to add a two-storey side extension to The Farrier, in Main Street, Cayton, which has now been approved.

The pub almost became homes in 2016 after the closure of the Blacksmith’s Arms. Mrs Bushby and her husband Nigel saved the pub and following a £2million renovation it re-opened as The Farrier.

The application stated that the extension would allow for extra bin and cellar storage.

It added: “Since opening in December 2018 the Farrier has been very successful, hence the need for more bin and cellar storage.

“The proposed extension has been designed sympathetically in regards to scale and materials so as not to be detrimental to the conservation area.”

Cayton Parish Council objected to the pub’s plans, saying the extension would contribute to the “continuing overdevelopment of the site”.

The council also said it had concerns about the impact of customers of the Farrier parking on nearby roads.

Scarborough planning officers dismissed the concerns, however, and granted the scheme permission under delegated powers.