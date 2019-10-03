Decision made on whether Scarborough's big wheel can stay through autumn at the former Futurist site

Scarborough’s seafront observation wheel will remain in place until November.

The 32-metre high wheel has been operating on the site of the former Futurist Theatre on Scarborough’s seafront since the end of July, and today the borough council granted it permission to stay.

Observation Wheel UK was given a 28-day use of the site by the council with the option of making it longer via the planning process if it was deemed to have been a success.

VIDEO: The views from the wheel, see HERE

Though the initial 28-day limit passed in August the council has allowed it to continue to operate while its planning application was assessed as it was deemed the wheel was not causing an “unacceptable impact”.

The application went before the authority’s planning and development committee today with councillors granting permission to allow the wheel to operate until November 10. The operator will be allowed a number of days after that date to disassemble and remove the wheel.

After permission was granted unanimously planning committee chairman Cllr Eric Broadbent said: “I took my granddaughter on it and it was great fun.”

The wheel, which can carry a maximum of 144 passengers with six people seated in each of its 24 enclosed gondolas, is a temporary feature on the seafront as the council examines its deal with Flamingo Land for the site.

The company wants to build a £14m coastal attraction complete with rollercoaster and Cliffhanger tower where the Futurist once stood.

The theme park operator was given preferred bidder status for the Futurist site following its £4.5m demolition, though the leader of the council, Labour’s Cllr Steve Siddons, has now launched a review of the deal to ensure it is the best option for the borough and its taxpayers.