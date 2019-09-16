'Derelict' hotel in Scarborough's Esplanade Gardens to be converted into holiday flats

A former hotel in Scarborough is to be converted into holiday flats.

Andrew Waggitt applied to Scarborough Council to transform the five-storey 13-bedroom Derwent Hotel in Esplanade Gardens into five flats.

In his planning submission, he stated that the hotel was now in a “derelict” state and was therefore not needed to provide holiday accommodation to the town.

The planning statement added: “The proposal is to refurbish the existing derelict building and provide five high standard apartments which would be used as residential dwellings on either a permanent basis or as holiday rentals/serviced apartments.

“The proposed development intends to restore the building to its former glory. The building is positioned on Scarborough’s prestigious South Cliff and was developed as a hotel in the 1800s during the town’s establishment as a popular tourist destination and spa resort.

“In more recent times the popularity of hotels has fallen and the requirement for more permanent housing and home from home holiday accommodation is on the rise, hence the requirement for this development.”

Scarborough Council planning officers have now approved the plans under delegated powers.

Following concerns raised by the authority’s residential regulation manager Steve Reynolds the plans were altered so that all habitable rooms have windows.

The council’s tourism office said that the construction of a new Premier Inn on the Burniston Road site of the Alpamare Waterpark and the extension of the chain’s existing hotel in

Falconers Road would offset the loss of visitor rooms from the Derwent Hotel