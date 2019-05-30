Dial A Ride to get new minibus thanks to Scalby Walk's 'magnificent donation'

The total raised by this year's Scalby Walk, which amounts to £1,600, has been donated to Dial A Ride.

On Wednesday representatives from the charity gathered outside the Nags Head to receive the cheque.

Dial A Ride manager Julie Banks said: "Everyone at Dial A Ride was thrilled to hear that we were the chosen charity for this year’s special anniversary Scalby Walk and delighted that the Committee members considered us to be worthy recipients.

"The magnificent donation means that we have now reached the final target in our appeal to raise funds for a brand new, wheelchair accessible Renault Master minibus. The new vehicle will help Dial A Ride to not only increase the number of people we are able to assist, but also the geographical area that we can cover."

125 people took part in this year's walk on Easter Monday and organisers are "delighted" and "grateful" with the amount collected through sponsorship and donations.

