Diamond wedding celebrations for Scarborough's David and Joy Tomlinson

When Joy Davis met David Tomlinson in 1958, it’s fair to say she wasn’t too impressed ... and never would she have thought, back then, that today the two would end up celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary!

The pair met at a party in London, Joy’s hometown, organised by a mutual friend of her mum’s.

Although at first she “didn’t think too much of him”, the two had a chance to get to know each other a little bit better a few months later.

Joy explained: “We’d been invited to another party which was all about ladies talking about babies and recipes so my dad thought ‘let me rescue everybody’.

“We ended up going to the pub and on the way back David was talking to me about his time in the Parachute Regiment and it was very interesting. We were walking ahead and apparently my dad said to his friend ‘that’s my future son-in-law’.”

As predicted by her dad, Joy and David tied the knot on May 23 1959 and never looked back.

Although they wanted to live in London, houses were too expensive and the pair ended up moving to Nottingham where they remained until their move to East Ayton, Scarborough in 1984.

They spent five years running The Outlook Hotel on Ryndleside, Scarborough, and got involved with local groups.

David has been a parish councillor since 1991 while, after retiring, Joy joined the committee of East Ayton village hall.

They are both members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints which they say “made us appreciate each other more” and have a very large family made of three children, including a foster daughter, 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.