Director Derren Litten has 'brought Scarborough to life' in new BBC One comedy, says local business owner

Owners of a Scarborough restaurant have praised crews of new BBC One comedy Scarborough.

Filming took place on Sandside yesterday including at the Ivy by the Sea restaurant.

Jason Manford with Fiona and Rhys children

Owner of Ivy by the Sea, Fiona Jewitt, said: "Derren Litten the director has absolutely brought Scarborough to life in this show and it is going to be very funny.

"The cast and crew have a genuine love for Scarborough and it definitely shines through. We (Ivy by the Sea) are really pleased to be included in the show."

The new comedy, which features comedian Jason Manford and Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley, is written and directed by Derren, the award-winning creator of Benidorm.

Mike (Jason) and Karen (Catherine) are nearly-40-somethings that are giving their relationship another go, five years after they split.

The pair were always meant to be together, but Mike’s ambition to become a professional entertainer meant that he was never at home.

Now in his late 30’s, Mike has realised what’s actually important to him – he’s given up life on the road to come back to Scarborough and give their relationship another go.