Disabled swim group receives Proudfoot cash

Scarborough Disabled Swimming Group has received a donation from Proudfoot supermarkets to help fund water-based exercise for service users through Hydro-rehab.

The family-run Proudfoot supermarket group supported the club with a £250 cheque through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally charity.

The scheme raises funds from the sale of Heritage and Co-Op own label products, in addition to funds raised via the four supermarkets’ in-store collecting tins.

Scarborough Disabled Swimming Group (SDSG) is a registered charity primarily offering swimming opportunities for people with a disability and their family, living in Scarborough, Whitby, Filey or the surrounding district.

Their main swim sessions are every other Saturday night at Scarborough’s new community pool Scarborough Sports Village between 6pm and 7.30pm.

Richard Westman of SDSG said: “The £250 will make a huge difference to the charity and residents with a disability. It will mean they can continue to access specialist rehab and fitness classes to support them to remain independent, improve their wellbeing and to keep active, as well as the social aspects of group activities.”

Valerie Aston, director at the Proudfoot Group, said: “We are delighted to be able to use our Making a Difference Locally funds to support good causes in the area.

“We would like to thank our customers for their continued support, through the in-store collecting tins and purchases of selected products in our stores; as without their support these community donations would not be possible.”

For more information on Making a Difference Locally visit www.makingadifferencelocally.com or follow @MADLCharity on Facebook or Twitter.