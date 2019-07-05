Distillery rewards train travellers with free drink on tours

The team at Yorkshire’s first Whisky Distillery are encouraging visitors to travel to its award winning attraction by train.

To celebrate the launch of the Yorkshire Coast line summer timetable, Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery is offering train travellers taking a distillery tour a complimentary hot or cold drink and biscuit and four for the price of three on presentation of a valid train ticket.

Of the initiative, Spirit of Yorkshire co-founder, David Thompson said: “We’re only a five minute walk from Hunmanby station and there are regular trains to coincide with tours and several stations along the scenic line that links Hull and Scarborough.

“Not only is train travel environmentally responsible, but it also means that everyone can enjoy the tasting at the end of the tour, so it’s a very sociable way to travel.”

Spirit of Yorkshire was launched in 2016 and is a collaboration between farmer and brewer, Tom Mellor from Wold Top Brewery and business partner, David Thompson. It will be bottling Yorkshire’s first whisky this autumn.