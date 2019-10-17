Doorman sustains injuries following assault at Whitby pub

A doorman at a Whitby pub has sustained minor injuries following an assault.

North Yorkshire Police were called shortly after 10pm on October 12 to reports of a man assaulting a member of door staff at The Endeavour public house, Church Street.

A CCTV image has been released and the force is appealing for anyone in the area and may have information which could assist with the investigation to contact police.

A post on the Whitby Town Police Facebook page states: "Whitby Police are looking to identify the male in this photograph, in relation to an incident which occurred on Church Street, Whitby, around 10pm on the 12th of October.

"Please contact PC 598 Laverick on 101 quoting reference: 12190189242. Thank You"