East Ayton archaeological investigation uncovers evidence of Iron Age stockade

The post holes form almost a perfect circle - Image: Philippa Hunter, Archaeological Services

A series of finds at a building site in East Ayton have shed light on those who lived in the area thousands of years ago.

It was known from satellite maps and small finds that there were potentially archaeological features at the site, so the developer of the site where a care home is to be built on Racecourse Road was required to dig test pits which showed definite features.

In August 2024, the developer employed an archaeology firm to complete a thorough site investigation by stripping off all the top soil down to the base soil layer which exposed a dried up river bed.

Cllr Robert Peacock said: “Although we have fought to try and restrict the number of houses being built in our village and having to put up with traffic lights and congestion as they are being built, there have been some exciting findings about our community discovered from the archaeological investigation the developers have been required to undertake.

The site is believed to show evidence of habitation dating back 8-9,000 years - Image: Philippa Hunter, Archaeological Services

“Many artefacts have been found including an antler pick which may date from 8-9,000 years ago when humans were just establishing communities in our area after the last Ice Age. The most notable community is the world famous Starr Carr near Seamer with significant finds from this period.”

The care home site has now recovered evidence of almost continual habitation at the location, with Bronze Age graves through to the Medieval period, and some graves on the Forge Valley development site.

Cllr Peacock continued: “Of note is a complete circular foundation layout of an Iron Age, or maybe late Bronze Age, stockade, some 30 metres in diameter with a fortified gate way facing south east.

“This shows a significant settlement which later developed into an early Roman small farmhouse building, also within the site boundary.

Close up of the post holes with construction work in the background - Image: Cllr Robert Peacock

“It is hoped that by Autumn this year we will have accurate dates for the finds and a talk will be given by the archaeologists about their findings.

“The archaeology is telling us what we all know about our village.

“Nine thousand years ago this was an ideal place to settle and live, and people have continued to settle here ever since and make East Ayton their home.