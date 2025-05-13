East Riding College Bridlington campus student heads to prestigious Nestlé Toque d'Or finals
Running for 37 years, the competition provides an opportunity for ambitious hospitality students, both front-of-house and back-of-house, to showcase their creativity in front of a panel of leading industry experts.
After 400 initial entries, Ruby, who recently placed second in Unox’s Combi Guru challenge held in Venice, is just one of six back-of-house finalists to compete.
The finals span several days, and take place in various locations across the UK, where students take part in an exciting series of challenges.
Thrilled by the opportunity, Ruby said: “I’m so grateful to be here, and to have met the people I have.
"From exploring farms, to pizza masterclasses, it’s all been a journey.
"I can’t wait to see what the next few days bring.”
Anthony Gascoigne, Hospitality & Catering Course Team Leader at East Riding College, said: “Nestlé Toque d'Or competition is an amazing opportunity for Ruby to demonstrate her skills in such a prestigious competition on a national stage.
"Toque d'Or offers not just a competition but an action-packed, educational experience which will benefit Ruby in future.
"It is a great achievement to get to the finals, and we wish Ruby all the very best.”
If Ruby is successful as the overall winner of the competition, she will receive a one-week trip to Italy.