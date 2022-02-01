East Riding Libraries plan free half term activities for young visitors

East Riding Libraries will be offering half term fun this February with Storytime and Bounce and Rhyme Sessions for young visitors.

All the events are free top attend and are held at many East Riding Libraries from Tuesday, February 15 to Friday, February 25.

There will be a chance to celebrate Children’s Mental Health Week with special storytime sessions, ‘The Dot’.

Participants can find out what happens when someone shows they believe in you, with a lovely heart-warming story and fun activities as well.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For younger library visitors, there will be a special Bounce and Rhyme Storytime, ‘Calmer Llama’.

This will be an opportunity to find some great tips for children to manage their emotions in this lovely story, and to take part in some fun activities as well.

Librarian Hannah Gibbs said: “These sessions are always great fun, and also very enjoyable, both for children and their families.”

Visit www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk/whats-on/ to find out about the events in your area.