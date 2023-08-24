News you can trust since 1882
East Riding residents to recieve free compost in new initiative

East Riding of Yorkshire Council will be giving away more compost than ever before during its September initiative.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 24th Aug 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read
Around 6,500 bags of compost – 75 tonnes – will be handed out free to local residents over nine events held across the East Riding between September 5 to 20.

The increase is as a result of the popularity of the giveaways events held in May.

Giveaways will take place on Saturday 9 September from 10am at the council’s depot at Carnaby Industrial Estate and also at Driffield Showground, Kelleythorpe, on Wednesday, September 20 from 4pm.

As normal, residents are invited to drive along to their nearest event, where two bags of compost will be placed into their car boots by council staff.

Residents are asked not to queue at the venues beforehand or they may be turned away for safety reasons.

The compost being given away is made up entirely from the garden and food waste which East Riding residents recycle in their brown bins.

Brown bins can take grass cuttings, hedge trimmings, small branches, leaves, flowers and weeds, all cooked and uncooked food, peelings, plate scrapings, bones, bread, meat, eggshells and small amounts of soups, sauces and gravies.

Councillor Paul West, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and transport said: “The compost giveaways we held in May proved to be so popular that we’ve upped the amount this time to make sure we can cope with the demand.

“These giveaways are the council’s way of thanking residents for their continued support of our recycling schemes.”