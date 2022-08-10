East Riding Voluntary Action Services organisation unveils new website for Bridlington Hub - find out more here

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Riding Voluntary Action Services (ERVAS) Ltd, which operates from its base on Marshall Avenue, has launched a new website for the Bridlington Community Hub. Image submitted

ERVAS is an organisation that strives to empower and support local organisations, and its support is not limited to members, but anyone that needs help.

The site features a new online booking system to enable the hub to take bookings directly online.

Interested parties can also view the rooms available and see the various activities are taking place in the Hub all on the website.

The new website will provide links to the various ERVAS projects that are providing support in the Bridlington area and beyond.

People can find out more on the website about how they can support the Bridlington Community Hub, and the website also includes details of the various recycling and fundraising schemes available to support East Riding Voluntary Action Services.

Devan Witter, centre coordinator for the Community Hub, said: “We are pleased to launch our new website, this will provide an additional tool to allow us to engage with the local communities of Bridlington.

“The Bridlington Community Hub has been set up to support the wider community and voluntary sector in the town.

“I feel that this website will help to promote the various voluntary groups that are operating at the hub, promote activities for people to get involved in, and also highlight the work of volunteers while supporting organisations to find volunteers in the area.”

People can find out more about ERVAS at www.bridhub.org.uk.

The organisation is inviting visitors to explore the new website.

Mr Witter added: “Please do let us know your thoughts, and if you think there is anything else that we should include on this website.