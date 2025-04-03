Easter Saturday Whitby pub crawl adds new extra venues to this year's route

Drinkers at the 2024 Whitby pub crawl enjoy great weather outside at The White House, Whitby.

Drinkers taking part in the Easter Saturday Whitby pub crawl can enjoy some new additions to the route this year as the event takes place for the 26th time.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as many of the established pubs on the route, people can visit Whitby Conservative Club, Rusty Shears and the Royal Hotel as they make their way around the town’s alehouses on Saturday April 19.

"We started having places approaching us which hasn’t happened before,” said Lee Waring, who organises the event, which last year not only beat, but smashed the 100 barrier, with 145 people on the crawl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We think if we could get 150 just to round it up would just be amazing.

"People have booked hotels who haven’t been before.

"People who came for the first time last year are looking forward to it again.

"We’re keeping some pubs busier than they would be and I like how tourists are getting to see pubs that they’ve never seen before.”

Lee said that details of the Whitby pub crawl were shared on a British Pubs Facebook site that has 150,000 followers and has resulted in a surge of interest in their own page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last year we had 1,000 followers, and now it’s 1,800 for a one day event which is not a bad number,” said Lee.

"I’ve organised this day for 26 years and over the years including myself I’ve seen attendance as low as five and as high as 145.

"It’s mine and a lot of other people’s number one day out of the year.”

This year’s route starts at the Little Angel at 11am.

Visit the Whitby Pub Crawl Facebook page for the full list.

Fudge’s Taxis will be running transport from the White House to the next venue, the Cons Club, £2 per person per trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event started back in 1999 when Lee worked at the old Co-op dairy – they put a sign up in the canteen so pretty much everyone was from there.

Pub crawls have seen people in fancy dress – last year three blind mice joined the event, while previous ones saw characters from the Willy Wonka movie and Knights of the Round Table on St George’s Day.

Look out for pub crawl photos in the Whitby Gazette and on the Scarborough News website.