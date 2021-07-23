Policing with a difference ... officers and PCSOs have organised a community Gala event in Eastfield.

The gala was organised to bring the community together through fun activities, workshops and stalls for parents, children and young people.

More than 15 local businesses have already signed up to take part including bouncy castles, cake stalls, hair braids and glitter tattoos, face painting, healthy living, food stalls, body shop and games stalls.

Children from the Stephen Joseph Theatre will be putting on ‘surprise’ theatre acts around the gala.

Sergeant Dan Thompson, of Eastfield Police, said: “The Eastfield Gala is part of the Springboard for Youth initiative which we are launching as part of Operation Cracker.

"It’s a joint operation between Filey and Eastfield Police and Scarborough Fire and Rescue Service, to support young people through the easing of lockdown and beyond.

"It is also a great opportunity for all the community to come together after the difficult time that we have all been facing.”