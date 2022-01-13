Egton Show, near Whitby, on lookout for new venue as housing and car park lined up for showfield

A planning application has been submitted to the North York Moors National Park for a mixed development of nine houses, a village car park and industrial units on part of the showground at Egton.

Both Mulgrave and Egton Estates, who made the application, have confirmed that they are willing to work with the Egton Show committee to find an alternative site for the show.

But show secretary Daphne Jackson is insistent the show will go on!

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The last Egton Show, which was held in August 2019.

She said: "We have been fortunate to have the support of Mulgrave Estate for 140 years and they have enabled the show to take place on their land for this length of time.

"We are confident that Egton Show will continue for many years to come."

This year's show takes place on Wednesday August 24 and will be the first time it has taken place since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The application site is located within Egton close to an area known as Egton Plantation, on land north east and east of the High Street, at the gateway to the moorland village.

The Wheatsheaf pub in Egton, near Whitby.

Nine new principle residence three-bedroom family homes are proposed, fronting High Street, stretching between Flushing Meadow and Egton garage.

This area is owned by Egton Estate and is currently a Tarmac layby used for car parking.

All properties will have front and rear gardens and parking in the form of garaging and driveways.

The car park could have around 40 parking spaces, including disabled spaces, and would be used by cars that would usually park in the lay-by where the houses woud go.

The village of Egton, near Whitby.

The applicants state that the existing lay-by car park has been well used at times – sometimes to overflow - and a new car park would offer additional capacity.

The boundaries of the new car park would be landscaped to provide a new edge to the field and to soften the visual appearance.

They also point out that the area is popular with walkers and the proximity of the car park to village facilities, including the garage and two pubs, The Witching Post and The Wheatsheaf, means that it provides convenient and secure parking.

A new pumping station is to be provided between the new car park and the proposed housing

The application also provides for a new area of industrial units to the back of the current garage/workshop site.

The area reserved for this use is currently unused grassland and storage areas connected to the Egton Show

There could also be some office and storage uses.

The report to the national park concludes that the application should be approved as it is considered to be in accordance with the Development Plan and that the housing element comprises principle residence properties.