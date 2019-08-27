Eight photos from Straight Outta Cayton II festival

Bands played to entertain the crowds and stalls were set up to raise money for charity. £2,440 was raised to be split between St Catherine's Hospice and Martin House. Here are eight photos of people enjoying the fun.
On Saturday, Cayton played host to Straight Outta Cayton, a music festival and gala, for the second year.
