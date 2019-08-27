Niyah Molloy enjoys a sunshine train ride.

Eight photos from Straight Outta Cayton II festival

On Saturday, Cayton played host to Straight Outta Cayton, a music festival and gala, for the second year.

Bands played to entertain the crowds and stalls were set up to raise money for charity. £2,440 was raised to be split between St Catherine's Hospice and Martin House. Here are eight photos of people enjoying the fun.

The organising team celebrate.

1. Straight Outta Cayton II

The organising team celebrate.
Richard Ponter
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Mia Frost has fun on the bouncy castle.

2. Straight Outta Cayton II

Mia Frost has fun on the bouncy castle.
Richard Ponter
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Hugh and George Phillips have fun.

3. Straight Outta Cayton II

Hugh and George Phillips have fun.
Richard Ponter
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Natilee Kellington providing refreshments for visitors.

4. Straight Outta Cayton II

Natilee Kellington providing refreshments for visitors.
Richard Ponter
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2