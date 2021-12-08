Eight-year-old from Staithes, near Whitby, has long hair cut in support of little sister who has alopecia

Ebony, 8, a pupil at Handale School in Loftus, wanted to donate her hair for her sister to have a wig in the future if required.

She has raised more than £1,000 for the trust.

Jasmyn Moore, owner of Vanity hair salon in Staithes, cut Ebony’s hair free of charge – and chucked in a little trim for Blossom too as she wanted a cut like her big sister’s.

Ebony Beeforth, 8, of Staithes after having her long hair cut.

The Little Princess Trust provides free, real-hair wigs for young cancer sufferers or for children and young people experiencing the devastating effects of hair loss.