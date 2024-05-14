Elvis Presley rumoured to be making appearance at Flamborough Flowerpot Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And it’s one for the money ….. Elvis is on his way over to Flamborough!

Team Potty, the organisers of the Flamborough Flower Pot Festival have been busy in the run-up to the event which starts on Saturday June 1 and runs until June 30, with all money raised to go to the local primary school and Brownies.

And rumour has it that the King of Rock and Roll will be in the seaside village for the festival, along with magical creatures, giant Vikings and potty creations to delight and surprise.

Large group models are being created through free POTTY Craft Workshops ready to show themselves in gardens, public spaces and pubs and cafes.

Watch your speed! Flowerpot characters from a previous festival.

You can also have your picture taken in the POTTY Stocks at this year’s show.

Trail maps costing £2 will be on sale from shops and cafes – a fun way to help visitors find the POTTY Models and plan their route around the village.

There will also be a pop up gazebo selling maps, Festival badges and fridge magnets.

Bridbeat Charity Singers supported the festival at May quiz night and we raised £321.

Another quiz night will take place in September, while fundraising prize bingo is on July 21.