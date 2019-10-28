Emergency services respond to man in his 70s who collapsed on North York Moors

A gentleman in his 70s collapsed with breathing difficulties during a walk on the North York Moors.

Emergency services were called out on Sunday (October 27), at 11.20am, to the group who were on the Esk Valley Walk, near Dibble Bridge.

A passing doctor raised the alarm that an ambulance was required for the gentleman.

North Yorkshire Police contacted Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team and Yorkshire Ambulance Service to respond.

A spokesperson from Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team said: "Our two Land Rover Ambulances and 17 team members responded. Team doctors and medical members attended the gentleman. He was carried several hundred metres in our Bell stretcher and kept warm and comfortable in our casualty bag.

"One of our Land Rovers managed to access the edge of the moor via a local farm and he was then taken to meet with up with YAS (Yorkshire Ambulance Service) personnel and transferred to their Ambulance for further checks in hospital."

The incident lasted around 2 hours and 20 minutes and the remaining walkers safely completed their walk to Castleton.