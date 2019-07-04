Encephalitis Society celebrates 25th anniversary

The Encephalitis Society's 25th party was held at City Hall ' the home of the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
The Encephalitis Society's 25th party was held at City Hall ' the home of the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Supporters of a global charity based in Malton, which has provided support to families affected by a devastating neurological condition, have celebrated its silver jubilee.

More than 150 people joined the Encephalitis Society for a party in London to mark 25 years since it launched in Ryedale.

Since that time, the charity has grown to become the only resource of its kind dedicated to providing support and information and funding research into the brain condition.

Dr Ava Easton, chief executive of the Encephalitis Society, said: “What is great about our work is that we get to fly the flag for Malton and Ryedale when our work takes us around the UK and abroad.”