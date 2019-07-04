Encephalitis Society celebrates 25th anniversary

Supporters of a global charity based in Malton, which has provided support to families affected by a devastating neurological condition, have celebrated its silver jubilee.

More than 150 people joined the Encephalitis Society for a party in London to mark 25 years since it launched in Ryedale.

Since that time, the charity has grown to become the only resource of its kind dedicated to providing support and information and funding research into the brain condition.

Dr Ava Easton, chief executive of the Encephalitis Society, said: “What is great about our work is that we get to fly the flag for Malton and Ryedale when our work takes us around the UK and abroad.”