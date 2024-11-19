England Lionesses star Beth Mead to judge Whitby Boxing Day dip fancy dress again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hinderwell’s England Lionesses footballer Beth Mead is once again going to be judging the fancy dress competition at Whitby’s Boxing Day dip.

As a thank you to Beth for supporting the dip, organisers Whitby Lions will be making a substantial donation to Ovarian Cancer Action – the 29-year-old is an ambassador of the charity.

It has become somewhat of a tradition in Whitby to enjoy a refreshing dip in the North Sea on Boxing Day morning.

And it was a record-breaking year in 2023, with 329 dippers taking part and the event raising £5,590 for the club – and this with more than 1,000 people lining the west pier, Battery Parade and other clifftop vantage points, watching and cheering.

A family ready to make a splash in the Whitby Boxing Day dip.

A unique and memorable experience, hardy dippers brave freezing water for charities in the Whitby area.

Fancy dress is a must for many dippers, with prizes available for the best.

Previous years have seen dinosaurs, Batman and Robin, Christmas trees and a team of traffic cones run into the bracing North Sea – there was even a fancy dress wedding proposal one year.

How you can take part

Dippers getting ready to run into the sea at Whitby Boxing Day dip.

Entry costs £10 per person, paid direct to Whitby Lions.

To pay your entry fee and request a sponsor form for the dip, visit www.whitbylionsclub.org.uk and go to the Boxing Day Dip page to pay by PayPal.

Alternatively, you can enter and pay at The Whitby Pet Shop on Station Square and collect a sponsor form.

You can also enter and pay on the day by credit/debit card at the registration tent which is located near the Bandstand on Pier Road.

People who wish to raise sponsorship for their chosen charity, with 100% of the money they raise going to the charity/organisation of their choice, will be fully responsible for collecting and distributing their sponsor money to their chosen charity.

Whitby Lions will not be involved in the process but this method of running the event has hugely increased the numbers of people wanting to take part.

Brian Harrison of Whitby Lions said: “This fun and frantic event has now been running over the last 49 years, originally seeing numbers soar from a handful of brave local citizens to over 300 eager individuals travelling from far and wide.

“Although as you’d expect, you are more likely to see the big numbers witnessing the excitement from the sidelines.

"The Boxing Day has become a traditional family-friendly event with many families meeting up after Christmas Day to spending a lovely Boxing Day

morning together.

“We hope for another successful event this year, thank you to our community who generously supporting ourselves, our dippers and the many charities involved.

"Keep an eye out for our festive street collectors who will be giving away a chocolate sweet for every donation.”

The club would again like to thank everyone who enters, volunteers and especially The Whitby Pet Shop for taking the time to register the dippers, Whitby Diving Club which helps to ensure the safety of dippers and Whitby’s RNLI inshore lifeboat.

The club also thanks everyone who took part in the last Boxing Day Dip.