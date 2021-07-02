Will we see a repeat of joyous scenes like this in Scarborough?

Police said the majority of fans who have gathered in town and city centres to watch the matches have behaved responsibly and respectfully, with only a few low-level incidents requiring a police response.

England will now travel to Rome to face their next opponents Ukraine on Saturday night.

Ahead of the match, Chief Inspector Charlotte Bloxham said:“It’s great news that England has reached this stage of the tournament. Officers are reporting a real sense of optimism and good-feeling among the groups of fans they are encountering while on patrol.

Fans enjoy England's historic 2-0 win over Germany.

“It’s also great news that those who have been visiting our city and town centres to watch the matches have enjoyed themselves responsibly so far.

"We’re glad to say that, while there have been a few isolated incidents, the majority of fans have had a good time and been sensible and safe.

“As a police force, we are used to dealing with large crowds and summer events that attract thousands of visitors , so we are well prepared to deal with any anti-social behaviour that may occur. But we hope that’s not the case and that both the responsible behaviour and England’s winning streak continues.