Event in memory of beloved Scarborough writer Shirley raises funds for Saint Catherine’s

An event held in memory of a beloved Scarborough writer has raised £425 for Saint Catherine’s.

Shirley Waite, a founder member of local group Writers on the Loose, passed away in November last year.

John Cooper and Julie Fairweather.

She left behind a collection of work which has since been made into a commemorative book by fellow writer and friend Julie Fairweather.

The book was presented to those attending a memorial event at Woodend earlier this year, arranged by John Cooper, another of Shirley’s good friends and fellow Writer on the Loose.

The successful event featured a welcome by Woodend director Andrew Clay, readings of Shirley’s work and food provided by Eat Me Café.

John said: “Shirley was regarded very highly.

“She was a good writer and a lovely human being.”

Julie added: “We didn’t want her voice to be lost.”

Shirley was the first and only student of the BA degree in Creative Writing at Scarborough to be awarded First Class Honours by the University of Hull.

She wrote a number of short stories and three novels.

John added that Shirley was a pleasure to work with and “modest to a ridiculous degree”.

Debbie Kay, fundraising team leader at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We would like to thank John, Julie and everyone involved in the event for this generous donation.

“This was a lovely way to honour Shirley’s memory and we are grateful that Saint Catherine’s was chosen to receive the proceeds, which will go towards patient care.”