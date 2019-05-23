Events in Scarborough and Whitby offer support for those living with effects of dementia

North Yorkshire County Council is to host information events that showcase a new support service for people living with the effects of dementia are in Whitby and Scarborough.

The first is in Whitby on Friday 24 May and the second is in Scarborough on Tuesday 4 June.

The events are being run by Dementia Forward, and anyone whose lives have been affected by dementia, their families and carers as well as health and social care professionals are being encouraged to come along to find out about the free support and advice available.

The service is funded by North Yorkshire County Council and the Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) covering the county.

Cllr Caroline Dickinson, executive member for Public Health, Prevention and Supported Housing on the county council, said: “Dementia Forward is a local charity that helps people living with dementia and their family, friends or carers to find out about the choices available to them following the diagnosis.”

Jill Quinn, chief executive of Dementia Forward, added: “The information events are an informal and friendly way for people to meet and get to know our teams of dementia support experts, and find out more about the services we are delivering.

“We want to encourage people who are looking for dementia support to get in touch with us, and we also hope to hear from people who would like to volunteer with Dementia Forward. Coming along to one of our information sessions is an ideal way to find out more.”

The first session will take place at the Green Lane Centre in Green Lane, Whitby on Friday 24 May from 10am until noon.

The second will be at The Street in Lower Clark Street, Scarborough on Tuesday 4 June from 10am until noon.