'Every child deserves a safe home' - Scarborough adoption agency head speaks out

Tom Maxwell Head of Agency One Adoption North and Humber promoting National Adoption Week

Scarborough man Tom Maxell, head of agency for One Adoption North and Humber, has spoken about the importance of finding loving homes for more than 50 children currently looking for their forever family.

One Adoption North and Humber is a regional adoption agency that brings together the expertise and resources of the five local authorities across the region.

It provides a unified, child-focused approach to adoption and prioritises finding permanency for children with families who can love and care for them, and support for those families every step of the way.

Speaking ahead of National Adoption Week (October 20-26), Mr Maxwell said: “At the heart of everything we do is the belief that every child deserves a safe, nurturing home, and every adopter deserves to feel valued, well informed, and supported.

"The moments when children are matched and subsequently move in with their adoptive family, is a heart-warming experience"

“Now is a more important time than ever to consider adoption.

“Across England, the number of children waiting for a permanent, loving family has reached its highest level in years and the gap between children needing homes and available adopters continues to grow.

“Nationally, we’re seeing a particular shortage of adopters coming forward for sibling groups and older children, which means many of these children are facing prolonged uncertainty at a time when they most need stability,

love, and belonging.

“Here in our region, over 50 children are currently waiting for adoption and more than half of them are part of a sibling group. These are brothers and sisters who have already experienced so much change and loss in their young lives, and who desperately want to stay together.

“Similarly, older children often wait the longest, despite having so much to give. They come with personalities, stories, and a growing understanding of the world around them.

“Many adopters tell us how rewarding it is to watch an older child blossom with the right support, and how deeply meaningful it is to be instrumental in being part of that transformation.

“Adopting siblings or older children isn’t always easy, but it is incredibly powerful. You’re not just changing one life, you’re shaping their future, building a family, and creating a legacy of love and connections that remain lifelong.”

During the adoption process, a dedicated social worker guides applicants through each stage.

Mr Maxwell said: “The important thing to remember when going through the process is that you don’t have to know it all.

“We are not looking for perfection when it comes to adoptive families. What we look for is people who can open their hearts and their homes to provide children with the love, care and stability they need, to ensure they feel safe and that they belong.

“Once a child is placed within their adoptive family, our support doesn’t stop.

“We offer a wide range of support such as access to therapeutic services, help with school transitions, and support groups where you can meet other adopters.

“If challenges come up along the way (which is completely normal in family life) we’ll work with you to find and provide the right help.”

Mr Maxwell said that it is a common misconception that you need to have children already or be a certain age or be in a relationship to adopt.

He said: “Adopters come from all walks of life. You can be single, married, in a partnership, with or without children of your own.

“What matters most is your ability to provide a safe and nurturing family home and give commitment to the child.

“I also understand that times are tough for many people across the country.

“With the rising cost of living and job insecurity affecting many families, some people worry they won’t be financially stable enough to adopt.

“But adoption isn’t about wealth. We look at your overall situation, not just your income. And we’re here to support you, not judge you.”

The desire to keep sibling groups together is one aspect which the agency finds particularly challenging.

For many children, their sibling is the one constant in a life full of change and someone who shares their past, their memories, and their sense of belonging.

Mr Maxwell said: “We’re looking for families who can open their hearts and homes to more than one child.

“People who are ready for a journey that’s full of love, growth, and meaning.

“It’s not always easy, but the bonds they create, and the trust they place in their adoptive parents, is incredibly special.

"Becoming an adoptive parent isn’t about shouldering all the responsibility to make everything better for a child, it’s about being present, patient, and willing to grow together.

“Many adopters tell us that the journey, while sometimes challenging, is one of the most rewarding things they’ve ever done. It’s life changing for all involved.

“The moments when children are matched and subsequently move in with their adoptive family, is such a heart-warming experience, and reminds me every day of why we do what we do.”

Anyone curious about adoption, even just a little, can find out more online at https://www.oneadoption.co.uk/ or call 0345 305 2576.

Mr Maxwell said: “Our website provides lots of relevant information about adoption and how to book on to one of our Information Events, which we hold virtually and in person across the region.

“Sometimes just giving us a call to ask questions or explore things in a little more detail can make the difference for people and gives them the clarity they need to make informed decisions about taking the next steps.

“We are available, so just give us a call to speak to one of our experienced and friendly staff members.”