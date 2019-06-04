Every food hygiene rating given to cafes and restaurants in Scarborough in 2019

Every food hygiene rating given to Scarborough's restaurants and cafes this year.

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. Cafes and restaurants have a responsibility to comply with food hygiene law at all times. The time between inspections varies from six months for the highest risk businesses to two years for lower risk businesses.

Address: Dean Road'Food Hygiene Rating: 5 stars'Date of Inspection: May 23 2019

1. Let it Brie

Address: St Nicholas Cliff'Food Hygiene Rating: 5 Stars'Date of Inspection: February 19 2019

2. St Nicholas Cafe

Address: Oliver's Mount'Food Hygiene Rating: 5 Stars'Date of Inspection: February 18 2019

3. Olivers on the Mount

Address: York Place'Food Hygiene Rating: 5 Stars'Date of Inspection: February 26 2019

4. Oriental Restaurant

