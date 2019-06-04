Every food hygiene rating given to cafes and restaurants in Scarborough in 2019
Here is every food hygiene rating given to cafes and restaurants in Scarborough in 2019.
Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. Cafes and restaurants have a responsibility to comply with food hygiene law at all times. The time between inspections varies from six months for the highest risk businesses to two years for lower risk businesses.
1. Let it Brie
Address: Dean Road'Food Hygiene Rating: 5 stars'Date of Inspection: May 23 2019