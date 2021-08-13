Culture Club will entertain crowds at the Open Air Theatre this weekend. (Cuffe and Taylor)

Boy George, together with his chart-topping band, are rightly recognised as one of the first true, unapologetic innovators in the music and fashion world and irrevocably, of our time.

Since their inception in 1981, Culture Club have sold more than 150 million records worldwide and are recognised as a true Grammy Award winning UK institution.

Their stream of classic hits includes ‘Do You Really Want to Hurt Me’, ‘Karma Chameleon’, ‘Church Of The Poison Mind’, ‘Victims’, ‘It’s A Miracle’ and ‘The War Song’.

They became the first group since The Beatles to have three Top 10 hits in America from a debut album. The New Romantic pop sensations went on to achieve seven UK Top 10 singles, nine Top 10 singles in the USA, and nine Top 20 singles in Australia.

Their 2021 line-up – which sees Boy George perform alongside original Culture Club members Roy Hay and Mikey Craig in a stunning live band – continue to sell-out headline shows and tours around the world.

Whether this is your first gig at the venue, or you've been many times, here's a reminder of the rules and regulations in the venue, including new Covid protocols.

What time can I get in?

Gates open at 6pm.

Show times change from act to act but entertainment is expected to start around 7pm and finish by 10.30pm.

You can get in earlier with a Pre-Show package which allows access from 5pm, a 9 inch pizza and a drink of your choice.

What are the new Covid protocols?

In order to gain access to Scarborough Open Air Theatre, all ticket holders aged 11 and over (children under 11 are exempt) will need to demonstrate their Covid-19 status by providing either:

- Proof of full vaccination – both doses received (with the second at least 14 days prior to the show you are attending)

- Proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test taken prior to travel on the day of arrival at the venue

- Proof of natural immunity based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days of the show you are attending (including 10 days self-isolation following the result)

Where can I park?

If you are driving to a concert there is ample parking in close proximity to the venue

Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP – 180 cars and 6 coaches

Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG – 794 cars

Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ – 556 cars

Northstead Lower YO12 6PF – 98 cars

Victoria Park YO12 7TS – 36 cars

William Street YO12 7PL – 110 cars and 33 coaches

In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the Town Centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.

Parking in all council car parks is free after 6pm.

Can I grab some food or drink before the show?

Yes, there are bars and food stands within the venue.

Close by outside the theatre there is also the Tunny Catch, Taylors, Saltwater Cafe, The Scalby Mills pub and The Ivanhoe.

Is there somewhere I can leave my coat, bag, camera?

No.

Can I get my money back if it rains?

No! The show will go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you choose to leave due to weather. The show will only be cancelled or stopped if the weather becomes dangerous. Ponchos are available inside the venue for £2 each. Umbrellas are not allowed to be taken in.

Can I take a camera?

Some of the shows do allow the use of small digital cameras including, in many cases, ‘bridge’ cameras (larger digital cameras with zoom lenses that cannot be removed). But that varies from show to show. Cameras with removable and interchangeable lenses are always prohibited.

Can I bring a bag ?

Small bags are permitted but you will be searched. You can't take in food or drink (see below), banners are also prohibited, as are umbrellas.

What other prohibited items are there?

Animals, aside from registered assistance dogs, luggage, computers, laptops, tablets, drugs, helmets, lasers, aerosols of any kind, flags, selfie sticks, flares and pyrotechnics, signs, power banks and chairs.

Can I take food and drink?

You can take one sealed plastic bottle (maximum size 500ml) of water or soft drink into the venue. No alcohol, food, cans or glass may be taken. Inside, there are bars and food outlets.

I'm in the seats in row AA ... is that near the front?

Rows with a double letter e.g. AA-BB are not situated towards the front of the block, they're behind the rows A-Z. And be careful - the steps are steep.

Is there a cash machine?

No, the nearest is at The Sands. the venue does however accept card payments.

Can I smoke?

There are three designated smoking areas, at the North, South and top of the venue. Those with electronic cigs are asked to use them in the immediate vicinity of the smoking areas.

Can I leave the venue and get back in?

No.

What if I lose something or leave it behind?

Call 01723 818111. After 30 September each season any items not claimed will be disposed of or given to a local charity.

Weather