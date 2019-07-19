Everything you need to know about Lewis Capaldi's show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Here's all you need to know about the concert - the third of four consecutive concerts at the venue this week.

Jess Glynne will take to the stage on Sunday after Lewis' sell-out show on Saturday night.

What time can I get in the venue?

Gates open at 6pm.

What can we expect from Lewis' show?

His show will see performances from his album 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent' which is the second biggest album of 2019 with 229,000 combined sales.

He also holds the top spot on The Official Top 10 biggest debut studio albums released in 2019.

Some of his biggest hits including Bruises, Hold Me While You Wait and Someone You Loved, are bound to be a hit with the crowd.

Who are the support acts?

Lewis will be joined by some of the UK’s finest emerging talent including Ward Thomas, Saint Raymond and Charlotte.

What do we know about Ward Thomas?

24-year old twin sisters Catherine and Lizzy make up the British country-cop duo Ward Thomas.

They made history when their second album Cartwheels became the first country record by a British act ever to top the UK album chart.

Fresh from their own UK headline tour, and off the back of their European dates with Jack Savoretti, Ward Thomas have just released the video for the beautiful new single One More Goodbye which is taken from their third hit album Restless Minds.

Who else has Saint Raymond supported?

Saint Raymond – singer-songwriter Callum Burrows – has previously been the opening act for Ed Sheeran.

After returning late last year with single Echoes, he boasts melodic anthems that pack a punch from infectious choruses, and lyrics that address the poignancy and euphoria of life.

What do we know about singer and songwriter Charlotte?

Hull-born Charlotte's debut EP Nowhere To Hide saw her work with world renowned producers Toby Gad, and The Orphanage (Kehlani, Alessia Cara and Demi Lovato).

The talented 21-year-old's songs include Nervous, Somebody To Hold, I Tell Lies and Just Me.

Her songs showcase a unique talent that is already being tipped as one of the most exciting new artists of the year.

Where can I park ?

These Scarborough Council car parks are free from 6pm to 9am: Northstead Lower, Northstead Upper, Royal Albert Drive, Scalby Mills, Victoria Park.

There is also additional parking on Marine Drive and William Street.

Parking is suspended on the main road directly in front of the Open Air Theatre (A165 Burniston Road) on event nights. Drivers who are dropping off/ picking up passengers on event nights are asked to do so on Royal Albert Drive.

What about eating and drinking?

You can't take your own food and drink into the theatre, but there are catering outlets inside. Outside, there are pubs, restaurants and cafes in the North Bay area including at The Sands, at Northstead, and on North Marine Road and Columbus Ravine.

Other items you can't take in include umbrellas, laser pointers, fireworks and cameras with detachable lenses or lenses longer than 3”.