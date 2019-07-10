Everything you need to know about the Race for Life in Scarborough

Ahead of the Race for Life this evening - here is everything you need to know.

Where is it?

The 2017 race. PIC: Richard Ponter

The race starts and ends at Sea Life Scarborough and the course goes along the Marine Drive before turning round just before the headland.

The 10K event includes a double lap through the Open Air Theatre.

What time does it start?

The 2016 race. PIC: Richard Ponter

The Scarborough event starts tonight at 7pm, though there will be a warm up beforehand. More than 1,000 people have signed up so it is expected to be busy at the start line.

What do I need to bring?

Registered runners need their race number and back sign - and safety pins to attach them to their top. If you have forgotten/lost your race number visit the enquiries tent and they should be able to get you a replacement.

Race for Life are trying to reduce their single-use plastic consumption so whilst bottled water will be available, participants are asked to bring their own reusable bottle where possible.

Will there be toilets?

Toilets are provided at the site but will likely be busy.

Where should spectators go?

There are plenty of places along the Marine Drive to watch and cheer on loved ones who are participating.

How many people are running?

989 people have signed up in Scarborough for the 5K - 698 women, 79 men and 212 children.

Cancer Research hope they will raise £34,800 - in 2018 1054 runners raised £29,230.

200 people have entered the 10K - 160 women, 31 men and 9 children.

Cancer Research hope the 10K will raise £6,300 - last year 70 participants raised £4,541.

Who can take part?

In short, everyone. The race is non-competitive so there is no pressure to finish within a certain time. Women, men, children and even dogs can all take part. The course is also wheelchair accessible.

What is the race for life?

The Race for Life is Cancer Research UK’s biggest series of fundraising events.

The race started 25 years ago in 1994 when 750 participants raised £48,000 at an event in Battersea.

In 2019, for the first time, men can also participate in the Race for Life.

The Scarborough event has both a 5K and 10K course.

Where does the money go?

Money raised goes towards Cancer Research UK's research into finding new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

