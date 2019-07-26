Everything you need to know ahead of the return of motorbike racing to Oliver's Mount this weekend

The long-awaited return of motorbike racing to Oliver's Mount takes place this weekend - here's everything you need to know.

What is the event?

Dean Harrison at a previous meet at Oliver's Mount.

The Barry Sheene Classic takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

The race was set up in the wake of racer Barry Sheen's death in 2003 and is traditionally held in July.

The superbike class, held over two legs, sees the annual awarding of the Barry Sheene Classic Trophy.

What are the timings?

Saturday

9am - Practice

- Qualifying laps for Modern Junior 600cc (even numbers), Modern Junior 600cc (odd numbers), Senior Classic, Classic Superbikes, Lightweight/Junior, Twins and Sidecars.

1pm - Parades and lunch

2pm - Racing - Junior A Race - 8 Laps, Junior B Race - 6 Laps, Senior Classics - 6 Laps, Classic Superbike - 8 Laps, Lightweight/Junior - 8 Laps, Supertwins - 8 Laps and Sidecars - 6 Laps.

6pm - Track closes

Sunday

9 am - Warm up for Modern Junior 600cc (even numbers), Modern Junior 600cc (odd numbers), Senior Classic, Superbike, Lightweight, Twins and Sidecars.

- Racing - Junior A Race - 8 Laps, Junior B Race - 6 Laps, Classic Superbike - 8 Laps, Lightweight/Junior - 8 Laps, Supertwins - 8 Laps and Sidecars - 6 Laps.

12.30pm - Parades and lunch

1.30pm - Racing - Classic Superbike - 8 Laps, Junior A Race - 8 Laps, Junior B Race - 6 Laps, Classic Senior - 6 Laps, Feature Race - 8 Laps, Lightweight/Junior - 8 Laps, Supertwins - 8 Laps and Sidecars - 6 Laps.

6pm - Track closes

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets can be purchased on the day from the gate.

There is a discount for local residents and accompanied children under 15 are free.

Are there toilets?

There are toilets available on site.

Something to eat and drink?

There is a cafe and bar available to riders and spectators in the paddock.

What is the track like?

Oliver's Mount is England's only natural 'road' race track.

The narrow and twisty circuit, with its hairpin corners and short straights, has challenged a multitude of racing stars throughout the decades.

The new organisers have spent £100,000 to bring the track up to current safety standards.

Who are the big names in racing coming?

Dean Harrison, Carl Fogarty and Lee Johnston as well as many more will all make an appearance over the weekend.

Who was Barry Sheene?

Barry Sheene made his Scarborough debut in 1970 and immediately rose to the occasion with a record-breaking victory in the 125cc race on his Suzuki.

He rose to fame in the 1970s when he won two 500cc World Championships in 1976 and 1977 though he remained loyal to Oliver’s Mount throughout this time contesting numerous races.

He was an almost always present at the Gold Cup meeting, only missing it once in 1982 after receiving serious injuries in a practice at Silverstone for the 1982 British Grand Prix.

In total, Sheene won 15 races at Oliver’s Mount and upon his passing in March 2003, the climb from Mere Hairpin to the footbridge on Quarry Hill was named as ‘Sheene’s Rise.

A plaque in memory of Sheene was unveiled by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh in September 2003 and is situated on the start and finish.