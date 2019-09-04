Everything you need to know before TV stars arrive in town tomorrow for the premiere of BBC Scarborough

Excitement is building up for the premiere of BBC One comedy show Scarborough.

The series was filmed in the town earlier this year generating quite a lot of interest among local residents who will see their town on national TV every Friday at 9.30pm.

Ahead of the broadcast of episode one, director Derren Litten and cast members will visit Scarborough once again for the premiere of the first two episodes.

The BBC gave members of the public the opportunity to apply for tickets and received over 10,000 applications.

So, if you're one of the lucky ones attending the premiere here's what you should know:

Screening details

The first and second episodes of Scarborough will be shown at the Stephen Joseph Theatre tomorrow.

The matinee screening will start at 2.30pm with doors opening at 1.30pm.

The evening screening will start at 7.15pm; doors will again open an hour earlier.

Following the screening of episodes one and two, the audience will have the chance to hear a Q&A with writer and director Derren Litten, chaired by BBC Look North’s Peter Levy.

Will the actors be there?

Yes, but only in the evening. There will be a red carpet inside the Stephen Joseph.

What's the sitcom about?

The series follows the lives of a motley band of Scarborough residents who are bonded by family, friendship and their love of Karaoke.

Mike (Jason Manford) and Karen (Catherine Tyldesley) are nearly-40-somethings that are giving their relationship another go, five years after they split. The pair were always meant to be together, but Mike’s ambition to become a professional entertainer meant that he was never at home.

Now in his late 30’s, Mike has realised what’s actually important to him - he’s given up life on the road to come back to Scarborough and give their relationship another go.

Karen truly loves Mike, but she ended their relationship first time around as she realised what she wanted was stability and that wasn’t something Mike could offer.

Her life in Scarborough is doing a job that she loves and making sure her mum is OK. Karen works at Geraldine’s, a local hair salon where the elderly clientele are always keen to share the latest gossip – if they’re not talking about it in Geraldine’s then it’s not worth talking about.

The salon is the very heart of the community – but as the series unfolds is that heart about to be ripped out by unscrupulous local businessman Tony Peroni?

Between Geraldine’s and the local pub/karaoke hot spot, The Good Ship, there’s never a dull day in town. But will the course of true love run smoothly for the couple the second time around, or will the trials and tribulations of their lives get in the way?