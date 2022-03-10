Whitby Museum is owned and run by Whitby Literary and Philosophical Society, a registered charity.

The museum was founded in 1823 and will be 200 years old next year.

The society’s founding purpose is to educate the public in the interests of science, the humanities and literature by the provision of a museum, library and archives, looking after the collections for Whitby to preserve the town’s rich heritage.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors to Whitby Museum looking at the fossils.

The trustees, curators and volunteers continue to uphold these objectives while ensuring the museum is sustainable for the future.

Operations manager Hazel Wright said: "Recently, we have received some generous donations from our patrons which have enabled us to carry out improvements which were much needed and help us to make the museum a more pleasant and interesting visitor attraction.

"One of our main aims is to involve the locals and our present exhibition: John Tindale: A Vision of Whitby has done just that.

The wedding dress exhibition in Whitby Museum's costumes gallery.

"It includes films compiled by Anne Dodsworth using dramatic three-screen technology and a touchscreen which allows you to search the Whitby Gazettes from 1900 to 2000.

"The costume gallery has a special exhibition showcasing wedding dress fashion and photographs, from 1950 to 1990, when John was a photographer for the Gazette.

"Search for your wedding on the touchscreen located in the gallery."

The John Tindale exhibition only runs until May 8.

Fascinating photos of Whitby and its people in the John Tindale exhibition.

The following exhibition will be Scoresby’s Arctic, which combines museum artefacts with the stunning artwork of textile artist Caroline Hack.

Visit www.whitbymuseum.org.uk for more details.

Whitby Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday 10am to 4.30pm with last admission at 4pm.

Opening hours may be subject to change so please take a look at our website for the latest updates.