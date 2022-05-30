Exquisite quilt created by Bridlington group on show at Bridlington Railway Station to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubliee

This exquisite quilt, which is on show at the Old Parcels Office at Bridlington Railway Station, was carefully stitched by the Women and Creativity members.

A Bridlington-based group has created an amazing quilt to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The exquisite panel, which is on show at the Old Parcels Office in Bridlington Railway Station, was carefully stitched by the Women and Creativity members.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Women and Creativity was started in 2009 as a place for women in the community to craft in a supportive environment.

“We run weekly sessions in the Old Parcels Office and people bring their own work or partake in workshops.

“It’s a fun group where we can have a good natter and a cup of tea, too.