Extinction Rebellion youth group set to hold climate-change protest in Scarborough town centre

Youths in Scarborough will be staging a climate-change protest in the town centre on Saturday.

Members of Scarborough Youth Climate Committee, the youth wing of the Scarborough branch of Extinction Rebellion, will be protesting, for the second consecutive Saturday, in the town centre, from 2pm.

Members of Scarborough Youth Climate Committee

It coincides with the end of the two-week protests in London by Extinction Rebellion.

The youth wing, made up of students from local schools and colleges, organised last weekend’s protest in the town centre through social media.

As well as putting over a serious message, there was music, debate and speeches, with several “overcoming their natural teenage shyness to speak to the crowd on the microphone ... it was truly a moving experience,” said one of the Scarborough Extinction Rebellion organisers.