F1 in Schools: Scarborough UTC's national champions fundraising to take them to world finals

Unity Racing, an exceptionally talented team of 15 – 18 year old students from Scarborough UTC, is still celebrating after being crowned champions at the Lenovo F1 in Schools UK National Finals 2024/25.

Their victory at the prestigious competition, held at Magna Science Adventure Centre, Rotherham, secured them a coveted place at the ARAMCO STEM Racing World Finals 2025 later this year.

They also returned to Scarborough as separate category winners for the best engineered and fastest model car and best verbal presentation skills.

Now the team, which comprises Jack Metcalfe, 18, Matiss Grieuska, 16, Billy Fields, 16, Ryan Gharib, 17, Alistair Lamerton, 15, and Will Boston, 18, faces an urgent race against time to raise the £45,000 needed to take the team to Singapore where the finals are being held.

The world final will take place at the time of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix in October.

Reflecting on their success, Ryan, Team Manager of Unity Racing said: “We came second last year so were lucky enough to compete at the World Finals and I guess we applied it well as we’re National Champions now!

“It was such an experience and gave us so much confidence, we learned so much.

“To go again will be another life defining experience.

“We finished 10th overall last time so fingers crossed we can get on the podium this time.

“We’ll be studying the new regulations closely and the car will change, we just need to keep the performance we’ve currently got, refining our car’s design while pushing the limits on our presentations, portfolios, and innovations.”

Team Principal and Design Engineer Jack Metcalfe said: “I am so proud to lead this team and thankful to everyone – parents, staff and sponsors – who have helped us on our way.

“The support we have had from the UTC has been second to none. Members of staff have kept the place open to stupid o’clock to allow us to work on the project and opened up at stupid o’clock in the mornings as well.”

He particularly thanked Director of Engineering Rob Shephard for his support and encouragement.

Jack went on: “I hold my teammates in the highest regard. We have poured our hearts into this.

“We have been critical of each other to help us improve and be the best we possibly can. Each has taken the feedback on board and built on it. That is why we won.

“Personally, it has given me an enormous amount of confidence.”

Principal Helen Dowds congratulated the team and supporting staff.

“We are absolutely thrilled for everyone involved,” she said. “They’ve worked so hard and deserve the accolades coming their way.”

As well as winning the trip to Singapore in October, each member of the team will be offered a full fees bursary to read engineering at Aston University, an exclusive paddock tour at Silverstone, home of the British Grand Prix, and an F1 team factory tour.

Helen said: “They are an incredible list of prizes and we’re all delighted for the students.”

The work to raise funds for the trip now begins in earnest, with the team hosting a business breakfast with Scarborough Business Ambassadors on April 23.

To register for the event visit: https://allevents.in/scarborough/sba-breakfast-forum-event-scarborough-utc-f1-in-schools-national-champions/80001550408083?ref=smdl

They have also launched a GoFundMe page at: https://gofund.me/bdd8bc33https://gofund.me/bdd8bc33 where all donations will be welcomed.

You can follow the team by visiting their Facebook page or email [email protected].