Faithless: Everything you need to know about Scarborough Open Air Theatre show

Faithless are headlining at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday August 2 - here’s all you need to know about the gig.

Almost 30 years on from the release of their critically-acclaimed debut album, Reverence, Faithless have established themselves as one of the most influential electronic acts of the 21st Century.

They continue to prove it is possible to achieve both critical and commercial success while delivering boundary-pushing dance music with feeling and integrity.

Faithless have sold more than 20 million albums, including 17 Top 40 singles, six Top 10 albums (three at Number One), and amassing more than a billion combined streams to date.

Their UK Top 10 singles include such anthems as Salva Mea, We Come 1, One Step Too Far, Mass Destruction, Insomnia and God Is A DJ.

The band led the charge of dance acts cutting through on a global level and showing electronic music deserves its place on the main stages.

Support from special guests Orbital.

Gates open at 6pm at the open air theatre.

Those driving to the concert will be able to park at a number of places in close proximity to the venue:

Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP

Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG

Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ

Northstead Lower YO12 6PF

Victoria Park YO12 7TS

William Street YO12 7PL

In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the town centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.

All food concessions and bars are cashless – people should take alternative payment options.

Although you are unable to bring food and drink into the venue, a wide array of food and drink stalls will be inside the venue.

One sealed water bottle is permitted per person (max 500ml) and one empty reusable water bottle is permitted.

There will be free water refill stations at the venue.

If you have a medical condition, a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.

However, you cannot bring an umbrella, so dress appropriately – the show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.

The show will only be cancelled or stopped if the weather becomes dangerous.

Visit https://www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/ for more.